Augur Market Cap Reaches $86.92 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.90 or 0.00036566 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Augur has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $86.92 million and $255.76 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.38 or 0.00432197 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,185.90 or 0.28629496 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.33 or 0.00450462 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
