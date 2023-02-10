Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Trading 4.9% Higher

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.84. 10,301,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,213% from the average session volume of 445,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Aurora Mobile Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 32.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Mobile

About Aurora Mobile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aurora Mobile by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.