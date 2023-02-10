Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Trading 4.9% Higher

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.84. 10,301,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,213% from the average session volume of 445,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 32.02%.
Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
