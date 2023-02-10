Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($109.68) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Aurubis Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ETR NDA opened at €100.40 ($107.96) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €51.00 ($54.84) and a 1 year high of €116.85 ($125.65). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €86.17 and its 200-day moving average is €71.73.

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

