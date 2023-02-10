AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jonestrading lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $521.45 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.95 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 81.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,501,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,210 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Featured Stories

