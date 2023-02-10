Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance
Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
