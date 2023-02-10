AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,032,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Stock Performance

AVVAA World Health Care Products stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. 231,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,954. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.02.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

