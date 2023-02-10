AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,032,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Stock Performance
AVVAA World Health Care Products stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. 231,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,954. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.02.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile
