Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.19 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $103.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.40.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.83. 218,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,971. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.76. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $319,879.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,910 shares in the company, valued at $32,156,819.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $319,879.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,910 shares in the company, valued at $32,156,819.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,602,868.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,810 shares of company stock worth $1,895,905. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 460,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Articles

