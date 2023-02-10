Axie Infinity Hits 24 Hour Volume of $99.79 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $99.79 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $10.19 or 0.00046937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031702 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019579 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00220364 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00021007 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,610,035 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 101,610,035.41240501 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.09639409 USD and is down -12.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $206,382,336.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

