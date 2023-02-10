AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. AZEK updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.81. 491,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,863. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.62, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AZEK by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 374,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,663,000 after acquiring an additional 50,865 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

