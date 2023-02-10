Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.00 million-$171.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.71 million. Azenta also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.04)-$0.04 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut Azenta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.80.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Trading Down 1.4 %

Azenta stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 671,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,896. Azenta has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 349.08%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth approximately $736,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.