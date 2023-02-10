Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 349.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Azenta updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.04)-$0.04 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.04-$0.04 EPS.
Azenta Stock Down 18.3 %
Shares of AZTA opened at $45.94 on Friday. Azenta has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.
