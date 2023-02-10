Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 349.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Azenta updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.04)-$0.04 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.04-$0.04 EPS.

Azenta Stock Down 18.3 %

Shares of AZTA opened at $45.94 on Friday. Azenta has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $92.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta Company Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on AZTA shares. Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

