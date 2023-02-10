B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Short Interest Down 62.1% in January

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the January 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Trading Up 0.5 %

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,138. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $25.45.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be issued a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 ( NASDAQ:RILYK Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 comprises about 2.3% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

