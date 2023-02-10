B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Short Interest Down 62.1% in January

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the January 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Trading Up 0.5 %
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,138. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $25.45.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be issued a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
