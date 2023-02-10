Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19.50 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 56% higher against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $472.23 million and $19.50 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.96 or 0.01429781 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006513 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015123 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000559 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00037360 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.04 or 0.01670806 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -10.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $27,697,616.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.