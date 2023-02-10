BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, an increase of 240.4% from the January 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,585,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

BDORY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. 548,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.61. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

