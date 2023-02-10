Bancreek Capital Management LP Acquires 1,920 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Visa makes up 4.1% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $227.23. The company had a trading volume of 512,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.37. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

