Bancreek Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bancreek Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza accounts for 2.9% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE DPZ traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $355.07. 40,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,562. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $448.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

