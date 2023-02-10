Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $23.97. 49,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 509,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAND. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

