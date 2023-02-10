Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $23.97. 49,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 509,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAND. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.
Bandwidth Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49.
Institutional Trading of Bandwidth
Bandwidth Company Profile
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bandwidth (BAND)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.