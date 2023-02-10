Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,875 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.6% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after buying an additional 1,511,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,933,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.10. 4,304,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,071,699. The company has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.34.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

