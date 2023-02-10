Bank of Hawaii Buys 3,571 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,019,000 after acquiring an additional 108,387 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $273,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,893 shares of company stock worth $3,148,011. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

