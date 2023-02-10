Bank of Hawaii Buys Shares of 14,264 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ABB by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ABB by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ABB by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Stock Performance

ABB Company Profile

ABB stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.76.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

