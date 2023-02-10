Bank of Hawaii Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AT&T were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,116,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,097 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,618,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 1.0 %

T opened at $18.97 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

