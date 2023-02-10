Bank of Hawaii Has $459,000 Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 65.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.24.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $295.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 145.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.19. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $836.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.69 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,675 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.