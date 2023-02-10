Bank of Hawaii Has $724,000 Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,920,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.7 %

WY opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

