Bank of Hawaii Purchases 1,700 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $132.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.67 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

