Bank of Hawaii Sells 3,578 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

ENB stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 122.75%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

