Bank of Hawaii Sells 3,738 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in BCE were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

BCE stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.713 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

