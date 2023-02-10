Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.02. The stock had a trading volume of 95,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,719. The company has a market cap of $661.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $100.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average is $88.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Further Reading

