Barrington Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $39.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,643,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $112,712,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Global

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.