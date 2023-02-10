Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.50. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 207.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1,784.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,853,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 21,739.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,903 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Articles

