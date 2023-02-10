Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at KeyCorp

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baxter International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Baxter International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.07.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $40.14 on Monday. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $89.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.58%.

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,286,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after acquiring an additional 103,076 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,525,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,617,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,452,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Baxter International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after acquiring an additional 158,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

