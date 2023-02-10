Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.75-$2.95 EPS.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,072,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baxter International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.07.

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 15.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

