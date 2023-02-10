Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $83.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Belden Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BDC opened at $87.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Belden has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $92.24.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Belden’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 150.0% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 988,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 593,351 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at $11,030,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Belden by 84.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 127,076 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Belden by 22,332.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 127,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 126,849 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,424,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading

