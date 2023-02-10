Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Belden stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $86.74. 48,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average is $71.50. Belden has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 394.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 84,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Belden by 39.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 78,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 71.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Belden by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after buying an additional 62,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Belden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

