Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $659.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Belden Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BDC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.82. 5,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $92.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Belden by 3.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Belden by 8.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Belden by 96.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

