Beldex (BDX) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $145.20 million and $2.54 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.58 or 0.07007580 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00082322 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00062837 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00023732 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

