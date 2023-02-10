Belrium (BEL) Price Hits $2.60 on Major Exchanges

Belrium (BEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $104,832.43 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One Belrium token can currently be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00012014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium Token Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

Belrium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

