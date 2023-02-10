Bend DAO (BEND) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.61 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $244.94 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded up 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

