Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €58.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €63.00 ($67.74) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.10 ($66.77) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

Shares of SHL opened at €53.02 ($57.01) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a 1-year high of €67.44 ($72.52). The stock has a market cap of $59.52 billion and a PE ratio of 32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.26.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

