Berenberg Bank Boosts GSK (NYSE:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,730

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,580 ($18.99) to GBX 1,730 ($20.80) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.74) to GBX 1,550 ($18.63) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.
NYSE GSK traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.89. 2,656,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,027. GSK has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
