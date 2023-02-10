Berenberg Bank Reiterates €138.00 Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($148.39) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($179.57) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €156.00 ($167.74) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($209.68) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ETR:AFX opened at €130.50 ($140.32) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €126.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €125.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €101.75 ($109.41) and a twelve month high of €188.50 ($202.69). The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

