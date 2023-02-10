Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 136,058 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 693,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 136,058 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $58,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 419.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.02 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.20. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

