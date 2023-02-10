Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ASML worth $94,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 680.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($787.10) to €745.00 ($801.08) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

Shares of ASML opened at $664.13 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $714.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $617.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $544.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

