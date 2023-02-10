Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $99,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in KLA by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 10.0% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 36.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $403.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $398.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

