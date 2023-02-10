Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,714,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337,775 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 6.94% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $115,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,440,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 433.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,090,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after purchasing an additional 886,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 145,823 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 191,885 shares during the period.

XME opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

