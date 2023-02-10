Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Deere & Company worth $114,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $408.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.02. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.