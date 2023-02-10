Bessemer Group Inc. Has $76.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,089,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,432 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $76,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

