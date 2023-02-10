Bessemer Group Inc. Has $78.03 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Caterpillar worth $78,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $246.28 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,511,573 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

