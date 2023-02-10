Bessemer Group Inc. Has $83.86 Million Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,846,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,510,805 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 2.76% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $83,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,932,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,813,000 after purchasing an additional 933,140 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $914,000.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $36.01 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.48.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

