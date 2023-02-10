Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,802 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.96% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $63,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,403,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,136,000 after purchasing an additional 263,823 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,501,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,004,000 after acquiring an additional 188,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 775,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,999,000 after purchasing an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,123,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $110.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $129.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

