Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,021 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $121,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 23.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE opened at $222.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.56. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $164.65 and a one year high of $274.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.49 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

